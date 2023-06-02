Parineeti Chopra croons Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal’s ‘Tu Jhoom’

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra crooned Sufi legend Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s ‘Coke Studio’ chart-topper ‘Tu Jhoom’ in the latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram account, Thursday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star stunned social users with her singing skills as she covered one of the most difficult numbers by two iconic artists.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. Pure joy!” Chopra noted in the caption of the monochromatic reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The viral video was watched by at least 6.1 million users of the social platform and received love across the border. While Chopra was widely appreciated for her impressive vocals, a section of netizens was upset with the Bollywood celebrity for not giving credit to the original performers in her post.

It is pertinent to mention that Parineeti Chopra essays assassinated singer Amarjot Kaur, wife of Amar Singh in his upcoming biopic, ‘Chamkila’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

As for the chart-topping number, the debut collaboration of Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen in ‘Coke Studio season 14’ smashed the records with its release last year.

Viral: Naseebo Lal’s son breaks the internet with ‘Tu Jhoom’ rendition

‘Tu Jhoom’ garnered millions of views on the video platform YouTube, in addition to countless heartwarming reaction clips. It was among the top songs of the show and stayed atop the music charts for several weeks.

Moreover, ‘Tu Jhoom’ also got a feature in MCU’s superhit miniseries, ‘Ms Marvel’.