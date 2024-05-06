VIRAL: Boy clicks selfie with fish, throws phone in water

Social media users expressed a wide range of reactions after a video of a boy went viral showing him taking a selfie with a fish and throwing his phone in water instead of the fish.

The video shared the innocent boy holding a fish while standing in what appeared to be a pond. He was then seen striking a pose with the fish as he clicked a selfie with it.

As soon as he took the selfie, the boy threw his phone in the water instead of the fish. He went on to keep the fish in his pocket thinking it was his phone when he realised what he had actually done.

The viral video ended with the boy rushing to the place where he threw his phone. The video posted by an X handle named Figen on May 2 has since attracted 15.7 million views.

Users left a wide range of comments from calling his action cute to sympathising with him over losing his phone.

