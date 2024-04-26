Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma actor goes missing

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has gone missing while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai.

Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hugely popular Indian sitcom.

Gurucharan Singh’s father, in a complaint at a Delhi police station, said that his son had been missing for over four days, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to his father, Singh never reached Mumbai since he left Delhi on April 22.

The actor’s father said that the family decided to file a missing report following his disappearance after he left for the airport to catch a flight.

According to Singh’s father, the family searched for him for days but to no avail.

Gurucharan touched new heights of fame following his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah.

However, he left the show a few years back to focus on his family amid his father’s health issues.

Last year, the show was in the middle of a controversy after producer Asit Kumar Modi was accused of sexual and mental harassment by one of the show’s actors.

A case was filed by the Mumbai Police against the makers of ‘TMKOC’, including producer Asit Modi, Head of Operations Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, upon the complaint of actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

As per the details, an FIR was registered under Sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), however, no arrests have been made as yet.

For the unversed, Mistry aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi, who was a part of the cast since the beginning – except for a three-year hiatus in between, quit the show in 2023 after accusing makers including Modi of sexual and mental harassment.