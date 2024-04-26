Zendaya, Tom Holland to soon get married?

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who starred in Spider-Man movies together, have discussed getting married in the future.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” PEOPLE reported, citing a source.

The two met while shooting for Spider-Man movies and since then have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, both 27, have reportedly discussed future as husband and wife. However, the actors have not publicly responded to such reports.

According to the source, the Euphoria star and Holland usually avoid putting their relationship out there on social media.

“Both are private,” says the source, who added that attention on them while in the public eye “has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

It is pertinent to mention that Zendaya’s Challengers will be released in theaters this weekend while Tom Holland’s Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End will hit theaters in May.

Challengers focuses on Duncan, a former tennis prodigy who becomes a coach following a career-shattering leg injury.

She coaches her husband, portrayed by Mike Faist, who is a tennis champion facing a losing streak. Her strategy to help him win is a surprise tournament against his ex-best friend, who is also Duncan’s ex-boyfriend.

The movie explores the often unpredictable bond between the three main characters and how it intersects with their joint passion for professional tennis.

Days earlier, Holland hinted that the work on Spider-Man 4 was underway, however, the production stage of the movie has not started.

In an interview to Deadline, the Spider-Man actor said that he and the team will follow a careful approach to the potential project as Spider-Man: No Way Home raised the stakes significantly with its brilliant plot and ending.

When asked if he would do another Spider-Man film, Tom Holland said that he would always want to do it.