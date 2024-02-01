‘People are making fun of it but…’: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Veteran singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan responded to his viral assault video with his student and issued an apology to his fans and the singing community.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, renowned musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan landed in hot waters over the weekend when a video of him, thrashing one of his students Naveed Husnain while inquiring about a ‘bottle’, supposedly of ‘dam wala paani’, went viral on social media.

The few-second-long clip spread like wildfire on social media and in response to the controversy, Khan released another video with his student, offering an explanation of the scene in the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

In the consequences of the clip, which sparked a meme fest on social media, King Charles’ British Asian Trust severed ties with the Qawwali singer, denouncing his ‘abusive behaviour and violence’, while Khan also faced investigation from FIA due to allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

Days after the video surfaced on social media, Khan has now addressed the scandal in the latest podcast with YouTuber Adeel Asif and spoke about the ‘bottle’ in discussion. Speaking about the reactions on social media, the veteran said, “People are making fun of it but the truth is that the water was given by Pir Murshid (spiritual leader), which he [Husnain] had.”

He added, “People are not trying to understand the intensity of the situation, it is a spiritual matter between Pir Saab and me, which is a big deal for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

In a separate video message, posted on his official social media handles, Khan issued an apology to his fans and fraternity, warning about more ‘planted’ videos which may leak in the coming days.

“I want to apologise. The mistake I have made – firstly, I seek forgiveness from my God – may God forgive me, Who had made all humans the same. Being a human, I should not have behaved in such a way with another human. And being an artist, I definitely shouldn’t have,” he said, adding that the incident took place almost nine months prior to the video emerged on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“I apologise to all those people, for my behaviour. I want to apologise to the singing community, my co-artists, my female co-artists, and the music directors who have made music for me, I apologise to them as well. However, all the videos you see are planted, some are fabricated, and they have made these themselves in an attempt to humiliate and defame. It is a failed effort,” he added.

Rahat Fateh Ali’s son hailed for his Nusrat Fateh-like voice