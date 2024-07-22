Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismisses arrest rumours

Veteran Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has refuted the rumours about his arrest at the Dubai Airport on Monday.

Khan took to Instagram to dismiss the reports of his arrest through a video message.

“I have come to Dubai to record my songs. All the work on my songs is going great. Everything is fine here,” he said.

“I am just requesting my fans not to trust any rumours. I am working on several songs, and will be back with a superhit song soon which will take over the world. There are rumours about me being spread, I am requesting each one of you not to trust that,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@officialrfakworld)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urged his followers to not trust the rumours being spread on social media. “Keep your trust in me. You are my power.”

Read more: ‘PEOPLE ARE MAKING FUN OF IT BUT…’: RAHAT FATEH ALI KHAN

His statement came hours after several media outlets reported that he was arrested at Dubai Airport after several complaints were registered against him by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

The reports claimed that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was taken to the Burj Dubai police station for questioning after his arrest.

In February this year, the renowned Pakistani singer landed in hot waters when a video of him, thrashing one of his students Naveed Husnain while inquiring about a ‘bottle’, supposedly of ‘dam wala paani’, went viral on social media.

The few-second-long clip spread like wildfire on social media and in response to the controversy, Fateh Ali Khan released another video with his student, offering an explanation of the scene in the viral video.