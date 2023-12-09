Rahat Fateh Ali Khan turns 49: 5 hot-favourite drama OSTs by veteran

It is a good day to stream some of his chart-topping drama OSTs as the veteran singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates his 49th birthday today.

One of the most notable and highest-paid singers in Pakistan, with his work credits extending to even Bollywood, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan comes from a family of legendary classical and Qawwali singers including the iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Recipient of several national and international awards, RFAK’s body of work includes numerous hit singles, collaborations, drama OSTs, film songs and Coke Studio tracks among others.

On his 49th birthday on Saturday, listen to these five blockbuster soundtracks which Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice to:

Dil Lagi

Featuring hot-favourite on-screen duo Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, the track was as popular and loved as the romance drama itself.

Meray Paas Tum Ho

Yet another Humayun Saeed and RFAK collaboration, featuring the stunning A-lister Ayeza Khan, the drama is one of the biggest blockbuster projects of Pakistan and so was its OST.

Yeh Ishq

With lyrics penned by Asma Sayani, this mega-hit by Khan earned him a nomination for Best Drama OST in 2017.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Written by Ali Imran and composed by Asim Raza, the banger title track of last year’s blockbuster, headlined by Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, was sung by Khan with Sehar Gul.

Jaane-e-Jahan

Once again, RFAK is all set to mesmerize the audience with his voice lent to the OST of the hotly-anticipated drama serial, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, marking the comeback of heartthrob, Hamza Ali Abbasi and his on-screen reunion with ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan.

Which of these timeless classics is your absolute favourite?

