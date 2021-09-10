Rahimullah Yusufzai’s funeral prayers offered in Mardan

MARDAN: The funeral prayers of veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai have been offered in Mardan on Friday, ARY News reported.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the last rites of Rahimullah Yusufzai. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Katling area of Mardan.

Yusufzai passed away on Thursday after a protracted battle with cancer.

The Peshawar-based journalist Rahimullah was considered an authority on Afghan affairs due to his vast experience.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Rahimullah Yousufzai was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists.