South Africa has allowed 11 private firms to operate trains on the ​country’s freight rail network, the state company ‌that manages the network said on Wednesday, part of a government drive to boost freight volumes ​and lift economic growth.

Transnet said in ​a statement that the private companies would ⁠operate on five strategic rail corridors, serving ​sectors including coal, manganese, containers, fuel and general ​freight.

The companies are ARC South Africa, The Railway Corporation, TLD Marine, MENAR, Sharp Logistics, Barberry, Grindrod, Minrail, ​IRACEMA, Motheo Logistics and Interlinks.

South Africa is ​trying to address logistics bottlenecks that have stifled commodities ‌exports ⁠in Africa’s biggest economy.

The private companies are expected to introduce an additional 24 million tons of freight capacity to the network, with ​the potential ​to scale ⁠to 52 million tons over the next five years, Transnet said.

Some ​of the companies are aiming to ​start ⁠operations this year and the others next year.

South Africa’s government is pushing to increase annual ⁠rail ​volumes from approximately 180 ​million metric tons to 250 million tons by 2030.