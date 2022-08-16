Rail traffic from Quetta to Sindh, Punjab remains suspended

JAFFARABAD: Rail traffic from Quetta to Sindh and Punjab remains suspended as PR authorities fail to restore track from Notaal to Bakhtiarabad that was swept away by floodwater, ARY News reported.

A large part of the railway track is swept away by floodwater, the authorities said adding that the rail traffic is suspended due to non-restoration of the track.

Yesterday, it emerged that the floodwater was moving towards National Highway, connecting Balochistan with Sindh after sweeping away the railway track.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told on Sunday that eight more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 196. A total of 96 men, 45 women, and 55 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

