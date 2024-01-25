Railways police return lost bag contains thousands of dollars to its owner

KARACHI: The Karachi Railways Police located and returned the missing bag containing thousands of dollars and other precious valuables to a passenger – who recently returned from the United States (US), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the Pakistani-origin individual – who returned from the United States – while traveling through Pakistan railways lost his bag.

The passenger later filed a bag missing complaint to the railway police, stating that his bag contained thousands of dollars, gold, and local currency including essential items such as a laptop, passport, and other travel documents.

The railway police promptly responded to the complaint, successfully recovering the bag. The bag, along with all its contents, was later returned to its owner.

Despite losing hope of recovering the belongings, the passenger lauded the efforts of the railway police.