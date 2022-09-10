Railways restores train operations upto Rohri

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced to restore operations of eight more express trains to Rohri, weeks after operations were suspended following devastating monsoon rainfall which resulted in floods in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Railways, eight trains will be allowed to travel from Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to Rohri. The trains included Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, Business train, Allama Iqbal Express, Green Line, Tezgam, and Jaffar Express.

The train operations will remain suspended between Nawabshah and Khairpur. The train operations from Karachi remains affected from August 26 following massive flooding in parts of the province.

Railways on Thursday announced to resume train operations on the Sukkur-Lahore route from September 10 as the flood water receded in Sukkur.

According to the railways officials have decided to resume operations on the Lahore-Sukkur route. Furthermore, routes from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar to Rohri would also be resumed by September 10.

Pakistan Railways announced that Khyber Mail would depart from Rohri station on its designated time 5:45 am. The train would travel via, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi to reach its last stop Peshawar.

Comments