RAWALPINDI: Heavy rainfall lashed Rawalpindi and Islamabad, prompting the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to place its emergency response teams on high alert as authorities closely monitor drainage systems and rising water levels.

According to WASA Managing Director, field staff equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed across low-lying areas to ensure uninterrupted drainage. He said obstructions created in stormwater drains following the previous spell of rain had been cleared, while continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and other major drains is underway. He added that water flow remains normal and unobstructed.

Rainfall recorded across various locations included 1 mm in Saidpur, 13 mm in Golra, 27 mm in Bokra, 23 mm at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 19 mm in Shamsabad, 44 mm at Kutchery, 28 mm in Pirwadhai, 47 mm in Gawalmandi, and 32 mm in New Katarian.

WASA teams have also been deployed in Dhoke Khabba and adjoining low-lying areas to facilitate drainage, while field crews continue dewatering operations along Circular Road. According to the agency’s spokesperson, the Managing Director is personally supervising the ongoing drainage operation.

Meanwhile, water levels in Nullah Lai have risen following the heavy downpour. Officials reported that the water level reached 10 feet at Katarian and 8 feet at Gawalmandi, where an alert warning has been issued as a precaution.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Read more: Sindh receives light to heavy rainfall in various parts

However, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab.

Isolated heavy falls may also occur during the forecast period.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty, Murree sixteen and Muzafarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh nine, Pulwama and Shopian nineteen and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade