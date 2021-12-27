Rain in parts of Karachi turns weather cold

KARACHI: Early morning drizzling in Karachi on Monday has turned weather cold, ARY News reported.

The drizzling was reported in the city’s areas of Sohrab Goth, Gulzar Hijri, Orangi, Site Area, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar and other parts. The early morning showers in Karachi turned the weather cold as the mercury dropped down.

According to the Met office, cloudy conditions prevail over the city as dark clouds hovering over Karachi. “A westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan from Iran, which can bring light rainfall in Karachi,” the weather office stated.

On Sunday, the city woke up to cloudy weather. The temperature in the city is expected to stay between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather system brought snowfall or rain in several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan and Khuzdar, Naukkundi, Dalbandin, Pishin and Naseerabad, the PMD said.

Minimum temperature has dropped to Zero in Quetta and minus-2 in Kalat.

The weather department has predicted a cold weather and sporadic rainfall in most of the districts of Balochistan.

PMD in a weather report earlier predicted rainfall in most parts of the country including Karachi under a westerly wave.

