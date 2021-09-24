Rain likely to play another inning today in Karachi

KARACHI: The rain is expected to lash the metropolis on the second consecutive day on Friday in what was until recently termed as the final monsoon season, ARY News reported citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) update.

The present weather of the city remains 28 degrees centigrade at the press time, according to the Met Office, and the gush of winds is recorded to be seven kilometres an hour.

The likelihood of rain today will be in the series of the downpour yesterday as the spell was forecast to stay from Sep 23-25. By Saturday, the rain system will have weakened, said Sardar Sarfaraz of PMD.

However, he noted that in the last week of September, another bout of rain might turn to Karachi.

According to the Met Office, the highest rains yesterday were recorded to be 70 millimetre in the Surjani Town area of Karachi.

‘Poor planning of Green Line BRT causing urban flooding at Nagan Chowrangi

Pertinent to note that Sindh government spokesperson and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has yesterday blamed poor planning of Green Line BRT structure as main reason behind urban flooding at Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi.

Moderate to heavy bouts of rain yesterday lashed Karachi, causing urban flooding in several areas of the metropolis including Nagan Chowrangi.

Talking to the media after visiting the area, the Karachi administrator said that rainwater accumulated at Nagan Chowrangi because of the Green Line’s poor structure, which has blocked the drain and stopping the flow of rainwater.