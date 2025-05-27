Rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rainfall accompanied by strong winds, turning the weather pleasant, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa welcomed rain with thunderstorms as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In Peshawar and surrounding areas, heavy winds followed by rainfall brought relief from the heat.

In Malakand, light rain and gusty winds were reported, resulting in the tripping of several power feeders.

Lower Dir also experienced showers, with pleasant weather prevailing across the region.

Momin, Khyber, and other areas received rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, while Chitral was hit by heavy downpours after strong winds, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, more thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall are forecasted across multiple parts of the province in the coming days.

Citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures during dust storms and strong winds to ensure safety.