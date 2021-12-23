Cold wave, rainfall predicted in Karachi during next few days

KARACHI: The met office has predicted rainfall in Karachi from Saturday bringing in a new wave of cold in the metropolis, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather will remain cold and dry on Thursday and the ratio of moisture in the air will remain 88 percent. The minimum temperature has been recorded at 18-degree Celsius in the morning while it is expected to rise to a maximum of 26-degree Celsius during the day.

The met office predicted that the city would witness a cold wave in the next few days, coupled with chances of rainfall in the city on Saturday night and Sunday.

Previously, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening and under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday and Sunday (December 25 and 26).

According to DG MET Sarfraz, Karachi will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28 and during which the temperature can drop to 9 and 10 degrees.

Read More: KARACHI: MERCURY LIKELY DROPS TO SINGLE DIGIT IN ONGOING COLD WAVE

Moreover, rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

However, rain and snow also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET department said.