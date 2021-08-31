Rains across Sindh starting tomorrow, Met department forecasts

KARACHI: A round of downpour is expected across Sindh starting tomorrow with a monsoon system carrying the wet trend is forecast to enter the province on Tuesday, ARY News cited Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report.

Another rainy system of this monsoon season has reportedly approached Sindh with winds running 45- to 50 kilometres an hour, said Met department.

Karachi amongst the divisions to host the mid-level wet spell from Sep. 1- to 3.

The Met department also forecast the spell for Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar districts, among others.

PDMA issues weather alert after rain forecast for Sindh districts

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh issued yesterday a weather alert for precautionary measures during likely rainfall in the province.

The PDMA in an advisory urged the authorities to remove billboards and hoardings and take other precautionary measures ahead of likely rainfall in several parts of Sindh including Karachi from August 31.

The PDMA has advised caution to concerned authorities to avoid loss of life during the rainfall. Karachi had received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.