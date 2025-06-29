Rains: Shehbaz Sharif directs NDMA to coordinate with provinces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority to maintain close liaison with provincial governments across the country, especially in the upper areas, and provide assistance in the backdrop of recent torrential rains.

PM Shehbaz Sharif issued these directives during his telephonic conversation with Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The Chairman NDMA briefed the Prime Minister on the recent rainfall situation across the country.

The premier instructed the Chairman NDMA to further expedite coordination with the rescue agencies, district administrations and the provincial governments in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif further directed to apprise the people in advance about the weather conditions through cell phone messages.

Read more: NDMA issues rain and flood alert for country

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued rain and flood alert for different parts of the country.

The NDMA has issued alert with regard to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) for Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kumrat valley.

According to the alert, heavy rainfall and above-normal temperatures have increased the likelihood of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, sudden flash floods, damage to roads and infrastructure, isolated rain and thunderstorms, and disruption to public mobility in the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rapid glacier and snowmelt combined with rain has escalated the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in high-altitude valleys and adjoining regions, which could lead to rising river levels, flash floods, and damage to transportation and power infrastructure.

In Azad Kashmir, rainfall is expected, which may result in flooding in low-lying areas, transport disruptions, and drainage system overloads due to persistent downpours.