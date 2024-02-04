WATCH: Rainwater enters Jinnah Hospital’s Gynae ward in Karachi

KARACHI: Jinnah Hospital’s Gynaecological ward is affected by rainwater after heavy showers in the port city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Routine life in Karachi is badly disrupted after heavy showers on Saturday evening. Scheduled operations are feard to be delayed due to machinery fault after rainwater damage.

Meanwhile, the electricity in several wards including the ICU is reportedly disconnected after a short circuit in the ICU.

The administration of the Jinnah Hospital failed to save machinery of millions of rupees after heavy rainfall.

کراچی میں بارش کے بعد جناح اسپتال کا گائنی وارڈ سندھ حکومت کی کارکردگی بیان کررہا ہے pic.twitter.com/dmuOYHLRPW — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) February 3, 2024

Read more: Karachi submerged after heavy rainfall