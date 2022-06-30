Rainy optical illusion: Find out what’s wrong with this image

Optical illusions are mind-boggling and this image of people standing in the rain while carrying umbrellas has made netizens insane after it emerged that something is not quite right about it.

The optical illusion was shared by TikToker HecticNick – and purportedly only 1% of people will be able to tell what’s up with it.

The image shows a group of people waiting for a bus in the rain. All seems rather normal, until you look a bit closer.

“Only one percent of people can find what’s wrong with this image, it’s not easy,” HecticNick explains.

Here’s what people think

“There’s water in the places people are standing with an umbrella,” one user said. However, there is something specific that stands out: the lady in the red dress.

“The woman with the red dress doesn’t have an umbrella but she is not wet,” another user reveals. There you have it – it looks like she’s holding an umbrella but it actually belongs to someone behind her.

