Raja Basharat claims of winning NA-55 seats with ‘healthy majority’

PTI-backed candidate Raja Basharat has alleged post-poll rigging after official results by Election Commission of Pakistan revealed his defeat.

According to the results, PML-N candidate Abrar Ahmed won the NA-55 constituency by securing 78,542 votes. Meanwhile, Raja Basharat – who is the runner-up – managed to get 67,101 votes.

In a statement, the PTI-backed candidate claimed a discrepancy in between Form 45 and Form 47 results. “I have Form 45 as proof”, he said, adding that they would not allow anyone to snatch their right.

Basharat further said he had won the seat with a lead of 50,000 seats and his opponent “did not win from any polling station in the entire constituency”.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif managed to secure national and provincial assembly seats in Lahore.

According to the results received from all polling stations, Shehbaz Sharif won NA-123 seat by securing 63,953 votes while PTI-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem managed to get 48,486 votes.

Furthermore, the PML-N president clinched Lahore’s PP-158 seat by securing 38,642 votes while independent candidate Yousuf Ali was in second position with 23,847 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).