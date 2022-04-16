Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly unopposed as no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

Mr Ashraf, who previously served as the prime minister, was administered the oath by PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq.

The office of the speaker fell vacant after Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation in line with the PTI’s decision minutes before the voting on the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan on April 9.

After assuming the NA speakers’ office, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf gave a brief speech where he thanked his party leaders, the prime minister and the members of the assembly.

Suri tenders resignation

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Saturday resigned from his post ahead of voting on no-trust motion.

His resignation comes after the lower house of parliament issued four-point agenda including voting on no-confidence motion against the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

t is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly session, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, had been rescheduled for April 22. The schedule was changed by then acting speaker Qasim Suri under the National Assembly rules.

“The change in the schedule has been made by the acting speaker under Rule 49(2) of the Rules and Procedure for the Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly 2007,” the NA secretariat had said in a notification.

