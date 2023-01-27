Raja Riaz’s appointment as NA opposition leader challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday approached the Supreme Court for the removal of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, ARY News reported.

The petition stated that Raja Riaz was appointed opposition leader without the consultation of the PTI. He was made the opposition leader with the collusion of the incumbent government, bypassing the rules and regulations.

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz was appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers in May this year after 125 PTI MNAs resigned from their assembly.

Read more: NA speaker asked to remove Raja Riaz as Opp leader after LHC order

MNA Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

The deputy speaker sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers would be nominated for the slot.

