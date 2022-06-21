Raja Riaz hints at appointment of NAB chairman this week

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz on Tuesday said an appointment for the NAB chairman will be made this week, ARY News reported.

Raja Riaz in his statement said that decision on the appointment of new NAB chairman will be taken in the current week and in this context he will hold a consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Consensus will be reached during a consultation with PM Sharif, he added.

Four names including Justice Maqbool Baqir, Ikhlaq Tarar, former FIA Chairman Bashir Memon and Aftab Sultan have been shortlisted for the position.

Also Read: NAB summons again ex-Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain

The name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir has been dropped from the list of candidates under consideration for the position of chairman of NAB and the government has been unable to create consensus as those it considered earlier either don’t meet the qualification criteria or are not likely to meet the expectation of key stakeholders.

Justice Baqir’s name was suggested by former President Asif Ali Zardari. While Former FIA chairman Bashir Memon’s name was suggested by PML-N.

The position has been unoccupied since the formed chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal retired on Jun 2, 2022.

Comments