Raja Riaz says ‘leaving PPP was biggest mistake of my life’

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said Tuesday that he made the biggest mistake of his life by leaving Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Raja Riaz said that he is not part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after May 9 riots. “I had not conducted any press conference but I announced to leave PTI in a TV show.”

“I will decide to join another political party after leaving the opposition leader’s slot. I will take a final decision after taking my members in confidence.”

READ: Raja Riaz’s appointment as NA opposition leader challenged in SC

Raja Riaz said that he has never given any statement to praise the budget presented by the incumbent government. He added that he has just praised the pay raise for government employees.

“I had recommended bringing reforms to the agriculture sector. The previous government is the main cause of today’s economic crisis and every sector was destroyed. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) bore the burden of the financial disaster of the previous government.”

Riaz said that the PML-N government rendered sacrifice to prevent the country from facing default.

He was of the view that elections should be held in October if the country achieves economic stability. “It would take some time to revive the national economy which is suffering due to the previous government.”