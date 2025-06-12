Rajab Butt gets interim bail in PECA, 295c case

LAHORE: YouTuber Rajab Butt on Thursday secured interim bail in case related to PECA and 295c, related to blasphemy, ARY News reported.

Sessions court Lahore, while hearing the plea of Rajab Butt, barred police from arresting the social media sensation until June 21. Rajab Butt appeared before the court in person in today’s hearing

The court also directed Rajab Butt to appear before police and cooperate in the investigation.

It is to be noted that the case was registered in Nishtar colony police station after Butt’s 295-perfume launch, which sparked huge controversy on internet.

In December last year, Rajab Butt was arrested over brandishing firearms in public and keeping a lion cub at his residence without a licence.

Police carried out a raid in collaboration with the Wildlife Department at his residence in the Chuhng area after it was reported that the YouTuber possessed wildlife without a licence and publicly displayed weapons.

Reports said that police and wildlife seized the lion cub the vlogger received as a gift during his wedding ceremony.

Later, a special judicial magistrate convicted vlogger for unlawfully possessing a lion cub and ordered him to do “community service” for one year as an alternative to his sentence.

“He will make/record a video in the form of vlog with dedicated content on the animal’s right for a full five minutes in the first week of every month for a full one year starting from February 2025 to January 2026,” reads the guilty verdict issued by Magistrate Hamidul Rehman Nasir.