Two arrested in firing incident at Rajab Butt’s residence: Police

Lahore police have arrested two suspects involved in the firing incident at the residence of YouTuber Rajab Butt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspects confessed that the shooting was carried out at Rajab Butt’s house on the instructions of a man identified as Shani Tiger.

Initial investigations revealed that two additional individuals, Usman and Luqman, were also involved in the incident and were present in a car during the attack.

Police further stated that the motive behind the shooting stemmed from a recent online altercation between Rajab Butt and Shehzad Bhatti.

Authorities claim that Shani Tiger acted on the request of Shehzad Bhatti and sent the shooters to target the YouTuber.

Read more: Rajab Butt gets interim bail in PECA, 295c case

The suspects were apprehended during raids conducted by Chuhang Police in Valencia and surrounding areas.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) unit for further investigation.

It is to be noted that last week, firing was reported at the residence of YouTuber Rajab Butt by unidentified men.

The YouTuber who is currently living abroad is on bail in case related to PECA and 295c, related to blasphemy.