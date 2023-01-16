Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ bags two honours at Critics Choice Awards

Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’ and its stomper track ‘Naatu Naatu’ continue the win streak at Critics Choice Awards.

After the last week’s historic victory at Golden Globe Awards 2023, ‘RRR’ has registered a double win at the prestigious Critics Choice Awards out of the five big nods received by the film.

At the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, ace filmmaker Rajamouli’s magnum opus achieved yet another feat, bagging two honours in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘RRR’ was running against ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ ‘Argentina, 1985’, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, ‘Close’ and ‘Decision to Leave’ in the foreign language category.

On the other hand, ‘Naatu Naatu’ had competition from biggies like ‘Carolina’ (Where the Crawdads Sing), ‘Ciao Papa’ (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick), ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and ‘New Body Rhumba’ (White Noise).

The film was also nominated in ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ categories for Rajamouli, which it lost to ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, whereas, the prize for ‘Best Visual Effects’ was picked up by James Cameron’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

About ‘RRR’, the epic action saga is the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the Rajamouli directorial stars south superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in parallel leads, along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

