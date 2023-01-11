Golden Globes 2023: Full list of winners

Hollywood gathered Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.

After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022 but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary.

The following is the full list of winners at Golden Globes 2023:

MOVIES

Best Picture-Drama

The Fabelmans

Best Picture-Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Actress, Drama

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Best Actor, Drama

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu (RRR) by Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

House of the Dragon

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

The White Lotus

Best Actress, Drama

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor, Drama

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress, Musical, Comedy or Drama

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Supporting Actor, Musical, Comedy or Drama

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

