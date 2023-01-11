Golden Globes 2023: Full list of winners

Hollywood gathered Tuesday for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.
After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organizer – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022 but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary.
The following is the full list of winners at Golden Globes 2023:
MOVIES
Best Picture-Drama
The Fabelmans
Best Picture-Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Best Actress, Drama
Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Best Actor, Drama
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Director
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
Best Original Song
Naatu Naatu (RRR) by Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
House of the Dragon
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
The White Lotus
Best Actress, Drama
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor, Drama
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actress, Musical, Comedy or Drama
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Best Supporting Actor, Musical, Comedy or Drama
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)