Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran set for Bollywood debut

Yet another star kid, Naomika Saran, granddaughter of iconic stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna, is all set for her Bollywood debut.

As reported by Indian media, Naomika Saran, daughter of former Bollywood actor Rinke Khanna – of ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain’ fame – and her businessman husband Samir Saran, is all set for her big debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

According to the details, Naomika, 20, who grabbed the media attention last month, at the premiere of his uncle Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Sky Force’, is reportedly starring in a rom-com by filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. While more details about the project are yet to be revealed, it will be directed by Punjabi film director Jagdeep Sidhu (of hits like ‘Qismat’, ‘Qismat 2’ and ‘Shadaa’), in his Hindi debut.

It is worth noting here that Agastya Nanda, son of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda, made his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical ‘The Archies’ (2023), co-starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal.

He is currently busy with the filming of Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra and Sikander Kher.

