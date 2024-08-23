web analytics
Rajkummar Rao admits he has 'issues' with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao confessed that even though he loved Ranbir Kapoor’s last year’s blockbuster ‘Animal’, he has certain issues with the film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new podcast interview, actor Rajkummar Rao shared that he loved the overall experience of watching Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, but that does not stop him from having a few issues with some scenes of the title.

“I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes,” he said and maintained, “But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film.”

“I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing,” added Rao.

Notably, this statement came days after he disclosed that he would never be able to slap a girl as Shahid Kapoor did in his film ‘Kabir Singh’ – another of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorials.

Notably, Vanga’s neo-noir action thriller, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao reveals his ‘luxury’ purchase from first salary of INR300

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking on the success of his horror-comedy sequel, ‘Stree 2’, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

The Amar Kaushik directorial has earned INR428 crores in worldwide ticket sales within the first week of release.

