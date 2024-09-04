How Rajkummar Rao’s improvisation cost ‘Stree 2’ makers 25 lacs?

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, aka Jana of ‘Stree 2’, revealed that an improvisation in the film, by his co-star Rajkummar Rao, has cost makers an additional INR25 lacs.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian radio station, Abhishek Banerjee revealed that Rajkummar Rao’s improvisation of Selena Gomez and Rema’s chartbuster ‘Calm Down’, led to producers investing an additional INR25 lacs for copyrights, making it the costliest improvisation, in the history of Bollywood.

Reflecting on his improvised line about co-star Pankaj Tripathi’s film ‘Main Atal Hoon’, Banerjee said, “I did that and I forgot about it. So when I saw the movie, I started clapping telling Rajkummar, ‘Wow, how amazingly you have improvised’. He said, ‘You did it’.”

“I was so proud of myself that ‘I thought about this?’ But I forgot. This is what improvisation is, you are not doing it for the effect. Not even Raj,” he added.

The actor continued to reveal, “Woh lo lo lo jo pura karta hai woh pura improvise kiya usne. Us improvisation par INR25 lakh kharch huye hai kyuki rights lene pade toh. Bohut mehenga improvisation tha. Rajkummar Rao ne I think Hindustan ke itihas ka sabse mehenga improvisation kiya hai (The lo lo lo lo part that he did was improvised by him. INR25 lacs was spent on that improvisation because we had to take rights. It was a costly improvisation. I think Rajkummar Rao has done India’s costliest improvisation).”

Also Read: ‘Mumbai is an expensive city…’: Rajkummar Rao gets honest about his early struggles

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.

The title has earned INR729 crores in worldwide ticket sales.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.