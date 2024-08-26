‘Mumbai is an expensive city…’: Rajkummar Rao gets honest about his early struggles

Fresh of the success of ‘Stree 2’, the highest-grossing movie of his career spanning over 14 years, acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao reflected on his humble beginnings and tough survival journey in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Currently basking on the success of ‘Stree 2’, but actor Rajkummar Rao, comes from a humble background, and his father was a government employee in the Haryana revenue department.

One of the key representatives of the outsiders group in Bollywood, who made it big in the industry with sheer talent and carved a niche for himself, solely on the basis of hard work, Rao looked back at his tough journey, from the early struggling days to now finally getting the tag of a superstar.

“I have come from nowhere. I come from a very humble beginning. I didn’t grow up with money around me,” reflected the ‘Queen’ actor in a new interview. “The journey wasn’t easy. It was tough.”

Rao continued, “Starting from my theatre days in Delhi, where, sometimes, I didn’t have enough money to take the state transport. So, I would cycle 70 km up and down. Then coming to Mumbai after FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) – it is an expensive city. So, just to survive here was a task.”

“I didn’t know anyone, where to start or who to meet. I used to figure out my way,” he added.

“My mother was always there with me, supporting and motivating me that it would work out. She said ‘Just be honest and be sincere in what you do’. She knew how passionate I am about what I do. So, those blessings and god just showed me the right way and I met the right people,” recalled the actor. “[My journey] started with LSD.” “Money was still a problem for a long time even after when I started working. But money was never the motivation for me,” he said, wrapping up,” he asserted.

In other news, Rao’s latest blockbuster, ‘Stree 2’ has entered the coveted 500-crore club, with ticket sales of 11 days.

Next, he has ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and ‘Bhul Chul Maaf’ in the kitty.