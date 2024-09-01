Rajkummar Rao reacts to Stree 2’s reported Avengers-inspired ending

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has reacted to reports of his recent blockbuster “Stree 2” getting inspiration from Marvel’s “Avengers.”

‘Stree 2,’ co-starring Rao with Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi emerged as the biggest box office performer, beating big-budget films such as Animal and Jawan.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel.

Now, the Bollywood star reacted to the reports that the movie’s ending was inspired by the Marvel flick.

When asked if ‘Stree 2’ was inspired by the ‘Avengers,’ Rajkummar Rao asserted that it was a big win for the movie if it was being likened to the Marvel film.

“It is a good thing. We have made Avengers on a very small budget. It’s a win for Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan,” he added.

Days earlier, his co-star Abhishek Banerjee, aka Jana of ‘Stree 2’, reacted to the similarities between the sequel’s poster and that of Netflix’s hit fantasy series “Stranger Things.”

The promotional poster of the latest Bollywood blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, bears striking similarities with the Netflix original ‘Stranger Things’, which was noticed and pointed out by several movie fanatics upon its release last month, with many dubbing the move as ’embarrassing’.

“Who knows what happened? I have no idea how the marketing team involved with poster design came up with these ideas. As an actor my job is to appear on those posters, not to make them,” Banerjee said while responding to a question regarding the similarities.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres on August 15, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.