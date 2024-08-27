Rajkummar Rao reveals favourite ‘Stree 2’ scene that didn’t make final cut

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao shared a scene from the blockbuster “Stree 2,” co-starring actress Shraddha Kapoor, that did not make the final cut.

Taking it to Instagram, the actor shared unseen pictures from the set of the film, asking fans if they wanted to watch the scene.

The actor revealed that the particular deleted scene was his favourite moment from the film.

In one of the images, Rajkummar Rao is seen wearing a mini skirt, along with a red top and heels while donning a wig.

Another image showed the Bollywood star posing with director Amar Kaushik in the same outfit.

The actor wrote in the caption of the post, “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? (Do you want to see this scene in the film) @amarkaushik.”

Rao’s co-star Shraddha Kapoor was the first one to comment on the photo, writing, “YES!!! Vicky please daal do do do do lo lo lo lo lo (please put this)”.

Actor Vijay Varma wrote, “Hahhahaha I would pay money to watch this.”

Fans were also left wondering about the scene and began asking the makers of ‘Stree 2’ to share the scene.

“We Want Rajkumar Version Of Calm Down,” one user wrote while another demanded the makers to release the full scene, writing, “We want this scene”.

“Whattttttt??? Whyyyyyyyyy. I wanna see this scene Raj,” A user wrote.

Another suggested adding the scene in the movie when it is released on OTT platforms.

“What in the world is this? YE OTT version me laa do yr plzz,” the user wrote.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres on August 15, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film continues the story of Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky and his friends, who must confront a new supernatural threat—a ghostly head known as Sarkata.

‘Stree 2’ sees Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles along with extended cameos by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia.