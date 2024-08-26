Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ enters 500 crore club

Shattering the Box Office records, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ is an official all-time blockbuster, which has just entered the coveted 500-crore club.

The Box Office juggernaut, which was released last week, is not ready to slow down at all, by the end of the second weekend in the movie theatres, smashing the records of mega-hits like ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, ‘Stree 2’ collected INR93.85 crore at the ticket windows, during the second-weekend theatrical run, to outperform ‘Gadar 2′ (90.47 crores), ‘Animal’ (87.56 crores), and ‘Jawan’ (82.46 crores).

By the end of day 11, the spooky sequel has crossed the INR500-crore mark in its worldwide ticket sales – currently standing at INR474 crores in its domestic earnings, with an additional 85.5 crores overseas.

With no major cinematic releases for this week, the trade pundits predict that the horror comedy will easily earn over INR700 crores.

Notably, ‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last week, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.

The Amar Kaushik directorial sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.