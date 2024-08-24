Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ is not a ‘female-centric film’: Director

Bollywood director Amar Kaushik of the latest blockbuster ‘Stree 2’, clarified that Shraddha Kapoor’s sequel is not a ‘female-centric film’.

While Shraddha Kapoor returns in her titular character for ‘Stree 2’, to save the boys and Chanderi from Sarkata, director Amar Kaushik maintains that he won’t call the sequel a ‘female-centric film’, as it is much more than the gender rivalry.

“I won’t call it a female-centric film; it is more,” he said in a new interview.

The director continued, “Around the interval, when there is a song, a woman is gesturing to the boys to go and hide and they do so behind a bangle shop. So, I would say it is not a female-centric or a male-centric film.”

“In my films, I try to have stronger female characters than my male characters, whether it is in Bala, Stree or Bhediya, and now Stree 2,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Kaushik also asserted that there is no single ‘star of the show’, and all five main characters are the ‘souls’ of ‘Stree 2’. “Everybody associated with the film is a star because each and every one of them has given their everything to the film; without even one person, the film wouldn’t be the way it has turned out,” he added.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last week, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.

The title has earned INR456 crores in worldwide ticket sales.