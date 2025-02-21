Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao to essay Sourav Ganguly in biopic

Bollywood A-lister Rajkummar Rao will essay cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team has confirmed.

The much-anticipated cricket biopic of Sourav Ganguly has got acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao on board, to play the iconic Indian batter and one of the most successful captains of the national cricket team on screen, the legend confirmed himself.

While speaking to media in Bardhaman, West Bengal, on Thursday, Ganguly said, “From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the (titular) role… but there are issues of dates…so it will take more than a year to hit the screens.”

To note, the left-handed batter had scored 18,575 runs playing at least 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the Indian team. He also led Men in Blue to 21 Test wins as well as the final of the 2003 World Cup.

Additionally, he also served as the 35th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022.

As for Rajkummar Rao, besides the coveted role of Indian cricket legend, he has his hands full with a bunch of interesting OTT as well as big-screen projects. His future projects include Netflix’s dark comedy ‘Toaster’ with Sanya Malhotra, gangster drama ‘Maalik’ and a comedy flick, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’.

