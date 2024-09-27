Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa says she found him ‘very creepy’

Bollywood actor Patralekhaa Paul, wife of Rajkummar Rao, revealed that she initially found him to be ‘very creepy’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, actor Patralekhaa Paul looked back at her first meeting with her now-husband Rajkummar Rao, 14 years ago, and revealed why she found him creepy at first.

“I had just seen LSD (Love, Sex Aur Dhokha), his first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, ‘Could you do this video for me, it’s a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD’,” she shared.

The ‘CityLights’ star continued, “I said, ‘Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared’. She was like, ‘Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don’t you get your sister along with you?’ So I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

“I made my sister sit between me and Raj, and they started chit-chatting. I was feeling weird because he was that creepy guy from that movie. So, I was pinching her and said do not talk to him,” she added. “And eventually, it was a bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’.”

Also Read: ‘Mumbai is an expensive city…’: Rajkummar Rao gets honest about his early struggles

Paul mentioned that she fell for Rao after shooting with him for the music video for three days, and found him to be a very different human being, someone who loved his work and art and was passionate about it.

It is pertinent to note here that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021, after being in a relationship for over 10 years.