Rakhi asks Meloni: 'Tell your boyfriend to resign'

Rakhi Sawant went viral for her cheeky comment under Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s video.

In one of the recent Instagram videos of Georgia Meloni, Rakhi Sawant made a comment, which went viral over the internet. In the comment, she wrote, “Please tell your boyfriend to resign. Please ask him to resign.”

Apart from Rakhi’s comment, other commenters have flooded the DM with similar comments. One noted, “Please ask your boyfriend narendr modi to listen to students”. Another also chipped in with the recent update on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and noted, “Thank you so much , apke boyfriend ke chote bhai ne resignation de diya ”.

Earlier, there was a light hearted exchange between Modi and Meloni during his tour to Rome. During the tour, he gifted her a toffee packet named “Melody”, later it reignited the famous Melody trend.

Read More:Indian education minister resigns amid student protests over paper leak

In the recent update, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally resigned on Saturday after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi over a NEET paper leak. Just hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the Indian government, the politician rushed to his X account to announce that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.