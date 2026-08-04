Rakhi Sawant breaks down in tears as she recalls Pakistani fans

Bollywood actress and influencer Rakhi Sawant became emotional while mentioning her Pakistani fans in an interview.

In a recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Urdu, Sawant couldn’t control her emotions when she mentioned her bond with Pakistani fans and the love she received from them.

She further noted, “Pakistanis have given me so much love, and whenever I face any trouble, Pakistanis are always the first to reach out and help me”.

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She added, “Living in Dubai, sometimes I get fever; no one from India comes to help, but my Pakistani fans arrive to take me to the hospital and take care of me”.

Rakhi became emotional and sobbingly stated, “Those who don’t have parents live by the support of others’ help and love, and my Pakistani fans also look after me during difficult times. I know that Pakistan and India consider each other enemies, but the truth is that Pakistanis have given me a lot of love”.