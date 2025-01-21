Rakhi Sawant challenges Hania Aamir to a dance-off

In an unexpected turn of events, Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant has challenged Pakistani showbiz sweetheart Hania Aamir as well as Lollywood divas Nargis and Deedar to a dance-off.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In an explosive new interview, India’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant declared herself the ‘No. item girl of Bollywood’ and the ‘Queen of reality shows’, challenging Pakistani divas Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar to face her in a dance competition.

“I’m Rakhi Sawant and accepting and giving challenges is my second name. I challenge them to dance to Pakistani songs and I will beat them all to it,” she claimed.

“Be it dance or any other reality show, I manage to slay it all,” she continued. “I have got this talent that I can dance for 24 hours straight. So bring all three of them and I will make them sweat.”

While Nargis and Deedar are yet to react to Sawant’s statement, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star responded with her goofy side. A day after her interview clip went viral, Aamir posted a new reel of herself on Instagram, lip-syncing the same statement of the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“Rakhi jee an icon,” she captioned.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant questions lack of security after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan