web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Rakhi Sawant challenges Hania Aamir to a dance-off

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In an unexpected turn of events, Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant has challenged Pakistani showbiz sweetheart Hania Aamir as well as Lollywood divas Nargis and Deedar to a dance-off.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In an explosive new interview, India’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant declared herself the ‘No. item girl of Bollywood’ and the ‘Queen of reality shows’, challenging Pakistani divas Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar to face her in a dance competition.

“I’m Rakhi Sawant and accepting and giving challenges is my second name. I challenge them to dance to Pakistani songs and I will beat them all to it,” she claimed.

“Be it dance or any other reality show, I manage to slay it all,”  she continued. “I have got this talent that I can dance for 24 hours straight. So bring all three of them and I will make them sweat.”

While Nargis and Deedar are yet to react to Sawant’s statement, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star responded with her goofy side. A day after her interview clip went viral, Aamir posted a new reel of herself on Instagram, lip-syncing the same statement of the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor.

“Rakhi jee an icon,” she captioned.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant questions lack of security after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.