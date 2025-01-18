Rakhi Sawant questions lack of security after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan

Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant questioned the lack of security in the residential building after the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, at his home.

In a clip shared on her Instagram handle, Rakhi Sawant reacted to the shocking news of Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident and questioned the authorities of residential area for the lack of security in such high-profile societies – home to many A-list stars.

“Oh my God! Such bad news. Saif Ali Khan, with whom I have also worked before, in a song during Rakesh Roshan ji’s film at the very beginning of my struggling days. I could never have imagined, even in my dreams, that such a big tragedy could happen to Saifu,” she said in the now-viral clip.

Sawant continued to ask, “Yeh building wale kya karte hain? Aap itna monthly paisa lete ho, aur CCTV camera bhi nahi laga sakte? Kitni buri khabar hai yeh. 2025 mein kya ho raha hai? Itne diggaj logon ke saath kya ho raha hai? (What do the people in this building do? You charge such a high monthly fee, and yet you can’t even install CCTV cameras? This is such terrible news. What is happening in 2025? What is happening to such great individuals?)”

For the unversed, Khan was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday, by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra apartment, who stabbed him six times. The ‘Race’ actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and underwent multiple surgeries for the injuries around his neck and to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from his spine.