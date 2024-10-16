Rakul Preet Singh shares update on her injury

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh has updated her fans on the back injury she suffered during a workout at the gym.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the “De De Pyaar De” star shared a video message in which she revealed that she has been bedridden for the past six days and would take another week to recover from the injury.

The Bollywood star suffered a back injury while performing an 80 kg deadlift without a back brace on October 5.

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh continued her workout despite suffering a back spasm which worsened her condition.

She also continued to work on her upcoming projects including the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De.’

However, her condition deteriorated on October 10 which led doctors to place her on strict bed rest.

In her Instagram story, the Bollywood actress said, “I did something very stupid, I didn’t listen to my body. I had a spasm; kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I’ve been in bed for the last six days and I think it’ll take another week or so for me to fully recover.”

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh urged her fans and followers to take care of their bodies.

“Please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push. I thought my mind was stronger than my body, but it doesn’t always work like that,” she said.

The Bollywood actress thanked her fans and followers for their messages of support as she continues her recovery from the back pain.

Singh resolved that she would bounce back stronger and soon get to work to complete her pending projects.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh last featured in “Indian 2,” starring Kamal Haasan and Siddharth.

The Bollywood star’s projects in the pipeline include “Indian 3,” and “De De Pyaar De 2,” alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

Both of these movies are currently in the production stage.