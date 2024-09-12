Rakul Preet Singh reveals she lost films due to nepotism

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts on the burning debate around the prevalence of nepotism in the industry and revealed that she has been a victim of it and projects have been taken away from her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In her recent interview on Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, actor Rakul Preet Singh admitted that nepotism does exist in Bollywood and she has even lost out on films due to it, in the past.

Upon being asked if she had lost any work due to nepotism, Singh replied, “Of course, and then as a result, you can become bitter.”

She continued, “But this is not just part of the film industry, opportunities can be snatched away from you in any other industry, like the medical field… and I think that’s life, the sooner you understand this, the better it is for your progress.”

“Tomorrow, if my kids want help, of course, I will help them out and not force the same struggle as I had to undergo on them. Similarly, if star kids get easy access, it is because their parents have worked hard. So nepotism is not something I think too much about,” explained the ‘Chhatriwali’ actor.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh opens up on Box Office failure of her films

“Yes this is a reality, films have been taken away from me, but I am not a person who will get bitter. Maybe these projects were not meant for me. I move on. I feel bad for a day and then snap out of it,” she concluded.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has ‘Indian 3’ and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in the kitty.