Rakul Preet Singh set to tie the knot with Jackky Bhagnani

Wedding bells are ringing for Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh as she is taking her relationship with celebrity boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani to the next level.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by India news agency Hindustan Times, quoting a source close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, stated that the celebrity couple are getting married on February 22 of this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zorins TV (@zorinstv)

The source added that it would be an intimate affair.

“Rakul [Preet Singh] and Jackky [Bhagnani] are getting married on February 22, in Goa,” the report stated. “They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate,”

The source added, “They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.”

The couple are reportedly spending leisure in Thailand.

It is pertinent to mention that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had made their relationship Insta official in 2021. Since then, they have shared several posts with each other and made many public appearances together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the acting front, the actress will share the screen with Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in ‘Indian 2‘. It will be a direct sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian‘.

The plot revolved around vigilante Veerasekaran Senapathy aka ‘Indian‘, an aged freedom fighter, who waged war against corruption.

Related – Rakul Preet Singh opens up on box office failure of her films

Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming production ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘. Its cast includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

It would be released on Eid 2024.