Ram Kapoor surprises everyone with stunning weight loss

MUMBAI: Indian actor Ram Kapoor surprised fans with his stunning weight loss transformation.

He shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, showcasing his new look, in which he was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans combination.

Ram Kapoor apologised for his long absence from social media, revealing that he had been working on himself.

“Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Instagram was working on myself quite extensively”, the caption of his post reads.

The actor also shared another picture with his wife which revealed that he had lost an impressive 42kg.

Ram Kapoor’s pictures of incredible weight loss have taken the internet by storm.

His transformation garnered mixed reactions from the fans. While some expressed their dislike for the new look, others congratulated him on his weight loss achievement.

One user wrote “But we love the golu molu ramji”. Another user said that “Congrats but old Ram Kapoor was love!”

Celebrities like Karan Wahi and Sumona Chakravarti also praised Ram Kapoor’s new look, complimenting him in their comments.

Read More: Shaista Lodhi shares simple weight loss formula

Recently, Famous Pakistani TV host and actress Shaista Lodhi discussed a method for reducing body weight within three days without the need for exercise or dieting.

During her appearance on the ARY morning show “Good Morning Pakistan,” she clarified that there is no such thing as a low-sodium or low-fat diet.

In response to a question posed by host Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi advised against the use of white salt, recommending instead the use of pink salt.

She stated that abstaining from white salt for a period of three days could result in a weight loss of over one kilogram.