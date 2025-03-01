State Bank announces revised banking hours for Ramadan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has announced revised banking hours for the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to an official statement issued by the central bank, office hours for banks from Monday to Thursday will be from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m without any breaks.

Ramadan Calendar 2025 – Sehri & Iftar time today

On Fridays during Ramadan, banks will operate from 9:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m without a break.

For public dealings, banking hours will be from 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m from Monday to Thursday without any interruptions.

The spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that all commercial banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks will follow the revised schedule for Ramadan.

Read More: Ramadan 2025: Pakistan Railways announces new reservation timing

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways administration announced revised working timings for reservation offices across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the morning shift will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the evening shift will function from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Additionally, on Fridays, there will be a break for Juma prayers from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

However, reservation offices that operate on a single shift will continue with their existing working hours.

The new timings will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramadan, after which all reservation offices will revert to their previous schedules.

This adjustment aims to facilitate passengers and staff during the fasting month, ensuring smooth operations while accommodating Ramadan routines.

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced revised office timings for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the administrative department, offices operating five days a week will observe new timings, operating from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Similarly, offices operating six days a week will operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 9:00 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.