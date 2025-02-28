Ramadan 2025 updates: moon sighting across world

Several countries across the world are preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan 2025. Based on moon sightings in several countries, the appropriate authorities announce the beginning day of Ramadan.

Here is the latest information to find out when Ramadan begins in various nations

Australia

Australia will observe the first day of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1st, as confirmed by the Mufti Azam of Australia. The announcement follows the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of fasting for the country’s Muslim community.

Malaysia

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan has not been sighted, according to Arab media reports. As a result, the first day of fasting will begin on Sunday, March 2nd.

Brunei

Similarly, in Brunei, the Ramadan crescent was not observed, with the first day of fasting also scheduled for Sunday, March 2nd, as per Arab media sources.

Japan

Since the crescent moon was not visible in Japan on February 28, the Ruyat Hilal Committee Japan declared on Friday that Sunday, March 2, will mark the start of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Philippines

Although the crescent moon sighting has not been verified, the Philippines has formally declared Sunday, March 2, to be the first day of Ramadan.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos confirmed that Ramadan fasting will start on March 2, 2025, after stating that the crescent moon was not visible.

In Pakistan, the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has commenced at the Auqaf House in Lahore to observe the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

Due to overcast weather conditions in the city, the chances of sighting the moon appear to be low.

The meeting is attended by religious scholars, members of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Director of the Meteorological Department, Abdul Aziz, along with his team.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramadan 1446 AH moon on March 1st, 2025.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first day of Ramadan will be on March 2nd, Sunday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

It’s a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to their faith. During this month, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable acts.